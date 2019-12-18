Casa M Spice Co® Wins 15 Scovie Awards

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Casa M Spice Co®, the Dallas/Fort Worth-based creator of a full line of all-natural and low-sodium seasonings and rubs, is pleased to announce its 2020 Scovie award wins. The brand took home an impressive 15 Scovies that ranged from 1st Place for rubs in blind-judging cook-off settings to Grand Prize for marketing and advertising.



"It is an honor for Casa M Spice to be receiving such a large number of Scovie awards for 2020. Internally we have always believed that our blends are exceptional, and all of the 5-star reviews from customers fully support that belief. Receiving highly visible, independent validation for our efforts is always reassuring," said Dr. Mike Hernandez, co-founder and Chief Spice Officer of Casa M Spice Co®. "It's quite an honor to once again be recognized as a nationally award-winning brand for both our flavors and our branding and marketing efforts, and of course, humbling to have received so many awards this year."



In just the first year-and-a-half of business, Casa M Spice is quickly becoming the go-to brand for discerning consumers and professional chefs alike. Over the last 12 months, the brand's unique seasoning products, including a beef rub for smoking, have been featured on The Food Network®, Food Quest™, and Modern Living with Kathy Ireland™ as well as earning six (6) Golden Chile awards at ZestFest. "This past year, we saw our blends hit retail shelves and we got the privilege of sharing two new flavors with the world, Pecking Order® and Jerked Chain™," said Manny Hernandez, co-founder and Chief Operations Ninja of Casa M Spice Co®. "We are very excited to see the brand continue to thrive and win awards. Our focus all along has been 100% customer satisfaction and enabling our Casa M Spice family to Spice Confidently!®"



About Casa M Spice Co®

Casa M Spice Co® is the multi-award-winning creator of some of the industry's best bold-flavor, low-sodium, all-natural spices and dry rubs for grilling, cooking, and entertaining. Unlike most other seasonings, Casa M Spice products do not contain fillers such as salt, charcoal, or MSG. Each of our recipes, including the beef rub for smoking, is available at a regular spice level or, for those wanting more kick, a spicier, Uncontrolled version. Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Casa M Spice is proud to be a sponsor of GO TEXAN®.



