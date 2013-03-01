Casa Xelaju Offers Spanish Lessons Online with Skype

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Over the past several years, learning another language has become increasingly more popular. Spanish has become one of the most prevalent and useful languages in the modern world, and there is certainly a strong desire to learn it. However, in todays society schedules are tighter, and many no longer have the time or resources to travel. Thanks to the recent developments in communication technology, the Internet has revolutionized the way the world thinks about learning languages.



Skype, a somewhat recent innovation, was created as a way to connect with friends, family, and colleagues on a daily basis. Free to sign up and easy to use, Skype has become one of the most popular ways to communicate live via video chat. It has also been transformed to serve new purposes, for example teaching and learning Spanish.



Through Skype, Casa Xelaju has been able to offer a flexible way to learn Spanish from the comfort of your own home and personalized to fit your schedule. Extensive Spanish classes are offered to anyone interested in learning the language regardless of their Spanish level. Skype allows students to take one-on-one classes in real time, which benefits the student by providing them with further knowledge and detail about the Spanish language and culture.



Casa Xelaju provides each student with a teacher who has been specially trained to teach online courses. Not only are the teachers fully qualified and experienced, they are also native Spanish speakers from Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. Their passion and love for teaching Spanish has created a program that is unique from any other. The Spanish courses Casa Xelaju offers via Skype are comparable to that of a classroom environment due to the one-on-one teacher student connection. As a result, students find little difficulty improving their grammar and Spanish speaking abilities.



Casa Xelaju requires students to have a strong and reliable Internet connection in order to avoid any problems that could interfere with the learning process. Once a strong Internet connection is obtained, Students are asked to take a free 20-minute assessment in order for the teachers to evaluate the student’s level of Spanish. Casa Xelaju offers an affordable flat rate tuition fee of $12.00 per hour. Compared to the thousands of dollars that studying Spanish abroad entails, Casa Xelaju’s Skype courses offer a way to save money while maintaining the one-on-one learning experience that is attained abroad.



