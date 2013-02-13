Casa Xelaju Offers to Study Spanish Through Current Events in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Casa Xelaju is pleased to offer an alternative Spanish curriculum for intermediate to advanced students who want to learn more about the current events in Guatemala. Studying these events will introduce a historical perspective based on internal and external affairs that have shaped Guatemalan society up to the 21st century.



For 25 years, our teachers and administrative staff have been researching articles published in major newspapers, academic magazines, universities, non-government publications and think-tank organizations to use as a resource to produce this didactic curriculum.



The use of the alternative curriculum in the Spanish immersion program



Is based on two premises. The first is that the student will develop a better understanding of social and economic issues relating to gender equality, poverty, race discrimination, government corruption and repression, the implications of US neo-policies in Guatemala, controversies regarding drug trafficking and more.



Ultimately, this program allows students to master their written and oral comprehension in Spanish using Steven Krashen’s Comprehensive Input. As you might know, Comprehensive Input methodology is widely accepted and implemented in ESL programs at universities in the world. Our director, Julio E. Batres, has participated in several of Krashen’s workshops in the USA. He has modified this methodology to apply it to our Spanish immersion program in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.



About Casa Xelaju

At Casa Xelaju, our team has a strong commitment to continuously updating our methodology and to improving our curriculum to make your linguistic experience a complete success while also learning more about Guatemala society.



If you are interested in this alternative curriculum, please inform your Spanish teacher.



Contact:

Julio E. Batres

info@cx.edu.gt

www.casaxelaju.com