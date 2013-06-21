Casablanca Party & Event Hire Launches New Range of Multi-Functional Artificial Hedges

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Party and event hire experts Casablanca Hire have unveiled their stunning new selection of artificial hedges for hire, perfect for adding a touch of the English garden to any urban party. Suitable for use in any setting, from private party to bar terrace, the beautiful topiary has been tried and tested at a number of high-profile events in London, adding an attractive and utterly functional accent to any space.



Artificial for easy maintenance the decorative hedges are available in a number of styles and are designed to be incredibly realistic. Combining form with function, they can be pressed into service for a multitude of purposes at events where there will be a large number of people, acting as screens, crowd control or public barriers. They have proved their worth at the Royal Windsor Horse Show by Land Rover, and were used throughout the London 2012 Olympic Park to provide attractive greenery. The hedges were recently used to close Regent St to vehicle traffic for ‘The World on Regent Street’, and they will be used to block off the roads which will be closed at the Marylebone Summer Fayre taking place in June.



Whether providing an attractive and unique method of crowd control, dressing a set for a photo shoot, or being used as a screen for their height and opacity, the hedges add an attractive nature accent to the urban landscape. More decorative than traditional crowd control solutions, the hedges are flexible and can be arranged in any configuration to direct traffic and foot flow through spaces large and small.



Heath Meek, Director at Casablanca Hire said, “Our artificial hedges make show-stopping pieces at any event, and lend themselves easily to a wide variety of purposes. They make a wonderful addition to any event set piece and are an invaluable asset to event and hospitality managers. The events they have been used for so far, including the Olympics, are testament to their high-quality and functionality, and we are pleased to add them to our growing repertoire of party and event furnishing products.”



The Casablanca Party and Event Hire artificial hedges epitomise convenience and have been carefully created to maintain operational efficiency during event set-up and take down. They are quick and easy to deliver and install and even very large installations can be undertaken by two people. Their unique modular design enables each hedge section to be linked together to create walls and screens of continuous length for superior crowd control capabilities.



Casablanca Hire have hedges available for all sorts of events at very short notice, whether closing off an area or providing an interesting backdrop for professional photographs. The temporary hedges can be used in conjunction with any number of Casablanca Hire’s other event equipment, such as event furniture, gazebos and dance floors, to create a seamless and professional setting effortlessly.



The hedges are available to order in lengths of 2m and come in two heights; 1.1m or 2m. To find out more, visit http://www.casablancahire.com or call 020 8457 5807.



Starting out as a gazebo and marquee hire service in 2005, Casablanca Hire has expanded to become one of the capital’s premier party and event hire specialists. From catering equipment to dance floors, and from cutlery hire to artificial crowd control hedges, Casablanca Hire has everything anyone might need to throw a lavish and luxurious London party.



