CasaReisLeiloesOnline.com.br Brings Home Auctions Online in Brazil

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- House prices seem to be rising in Brazil all the time, and many buyers are having problems affording the house of their dreams. However, some prospective buyers are turning to house auctions to buy a home. Auctions allow buyers the possibility of purchasing a home at a price that is much lower than the usual asking price for a comparable property.



One Brazilian house auction website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is CasaReisLeiloesOnline.com.br; the online arm of well known Brazilian home auctioneers Casa Reis Leiloes. They are well known in Brazil for their swift, efficient and great value home auctions, and they have come into renewed prominence as a result of expanding their auctioneering operations to include an online presence.



It is extremely easy to bid on a home through the website. Offers are made in exactly the same way they would be in person, except using the web interface. Potential home buyers need to register with the system and be logged in. At that point they can then start bidding on a home.



Bidding online gives potential buyers several advantages. For example, users can use the system to set up a maximum bid for a desired lot, and they will then have their bids incrementally increased up to that maximum as they are outbid. This is the same way that eBay auctions work. Potential buyers can also make an offer on the home before bidding is opened.



A spokesperson for the website said: “We have over five decades of experience in auctioning off homes in Brazil, but this is the first time that we have engaged in online auctioneering (or Leilão Online as it is known here). We’ve taken all of the things we have learned in our long experience in auctioneering and applied it to the web. Our hope is that this online interface makes buying a home through an auction much more convenient for buyers. They will be able to participate in the auction 24 hours a day, and browse through available lots using a powerful search tool. All of the transactions on the site have been audited for security purposes by computer security experts, and the auctions on the site are regulated (Leilão Judicial) by the Court of Sao Paulo.”



About CasaReisLeiloesOnline.com.br

CasaReisLeiloesOnline.com.br is the online auction site for Casa Reis Leiloes, a well known Brazilian home auctioneering company.



For more information please visit http://www.casareisleiloesonline.com.br/