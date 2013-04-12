CasaReisLeiloesOnline.com.br Celebrates 60 Years in the Brazilian Property Auction House Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Buying properties at an auction house can be a thrilling experience. Those who are selling a home can use the hype of an auction house to increase the sale price, while those who are buying properties can take advantage of exclusive deals that cannot be found anywhere else.



Since 1953, one Brazilian company has helped property buyers and sellers access the thrill of property auctions. That company is Casa Reis Leilões. Found online at CasaReisLeiloesOnline.com.br, the company aims to be the king of the Brazilian property auction house market.



In fact, as Portuguese language speakers already know, Casa Reis Leilões literally translates to Auction House Kings – a title that the company aims to solidify in Sao Paolo and cities throughout Brazil.



At the CasaReisLeiloesOnline.com.br website, visitors will discover everything they need to know about the Brazilian property auction house. The homepage of the website features some of the best deals currently available through the auction, including properties in Sao Paolo and other Brazilian cities. After 60 years the business is seeing a marked increase in North Americans buying via their auctions.



Each property listing includes the total square footage of each property along with its specific location. But most importantly, the listing also includes the current auction price along with any upcoming auction sessions for that property.



As a spokesperson for CasaReisLeiloesOnline.com.br explains, the auction house concept is nothing new:



“The auction is one of the oldest ways to sell off assets. Even in ancient times, people used auctions to sell off goods, services, properties, and other assets. Today, we seek to bring the excitement of the auction house to an online audience thanks to our leilão online system. Those who are seeking to liquidate their property - leilão de imoveis in Portuguese - can register on our site, and those who want to buy property at discount prices can find fantastic deals throughout our website.”



As the CasaReisLeiloesOnline.com.br website explains, one of the major advantages of working with Casa Reis Leilões is the fact that it’s one of only a few auction houses that are officially registered with the Board of Trade of the State. This means that all transactions conducted through the company are official and regulated, which protects both buyers and sellers from unscrupulous activities.



