Cascade Custom Pools Receives 2012 APSP International Award of Excellence

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- On Monday, November 5, 2012, Cascade Custom Pools won the prestigious Gold Medal in the Classic Residential Pools category at the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals International Awards of Excellence ceremony. This event was held at Generations Hall in New Orleans, Louisiana. "We are honored to receive this award and thank the association for considering us," Jason Ellis of Cascade Custom Pools states.



Cascade Custom Pools won the Gold Medal award for an installation completed in Austin, Texas. Designed and built by Hank Thompson, owner and founder of Cascade Custom Pools, this pool was the largest residential pool in Texas in 2001. Coming in at just over 5,400 square feet, the pool recently made the cover of Waterways magazine's Summer 2012 edition along with AQ magazine's APSP Fall 2012 edition. "Many custom pool builders Austin would like to receive this award and we are thrilled that Mr. Thompson's design was the one selected and honored in this manner," Mr. Ellis proclaims.



Hundreds of installations were entered into the 2012 Association of Pool & Spa Professionals International Awards of Excellence competition. Mr. Ellis goes on to say, "Of these installations, fifty-two builder-companies won awards and we are proud to be the pool builders Austin selected to receive one." Thirty four categories were represented in total, with six categories being reserved for those outside of the United States and Canada.



According to APSP President and CEO Bill Weber, "The APSP International Awards of Excellence competition is a tradition honoring the world's premier pools, spas, hot tubs and water features. The winning installations demonstrate the beauty, desirability and fun of water in people's lives, and we are proud our members are reflecting success through this recognition."



Mr. Ellis goes on to say, "The goal of Cascade Custom Pools is to provide an award-winning pool for each and every client we serve. Whether the client desires a weeping wall, a creek, negative edge or rock slide, we work to ensure that is present and that each feature compliments the property of the client. A 3D presentation is used to ensure the client has a visual of what the completed work will look like before work commences. This is just part of the way we work to satisfy each and every client we have."



About Cascade Custom Pools

Established in 1982, Cascade Custom Pools is the creation of Hank Thompson. With over 30 years of experience in the creation of custom design pools, Mr. Thompson and his staff have the skills and knowledge needed to fulfill the dreams of every client they work with. The estimate and design are free with no obligation to buy. The staff works with the client until he or she has the pool they envision. Special options and custom features are just two offerings of Cascade Custom Pools with the goal being to make the client's vision a reality. Financing is offered so clients don't have to cut corners when creating their masterpiece.