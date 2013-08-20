Cascade Custom Pools Showcases Custom Pools

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- According to statistics revealed in a study conducted by the National Association of Realtors, in-ground swimming pools do, indeed, increase the value of homes up to 8 percent in many cases. While there are arguments from both sides of the fence, as some say potential buyers shy away from homes with pools due to costs and maintenance issues, TJ Thompson of Cascade Custom Pools says the real truth depends on the location of the home, the size of the pool and how well it is built and maintained.



Thompson explains, "When a family installs fun water features like a rock waterfall, a negative edge, a weeping wall, grotto, rock slide, creek, beach, or fountain, they can expect a return on their investment. These features are designed and created to individually compliment your property."



In areas of the country such as Austin, where warm weather lingers, a pool can add value to a home, especially in a neighborhood where there is already a high concentration of swimming pools installed. Says Thompson, "In high-end neighborhoods, buyers definitely want a swimming pool, if there isn't one there already. There are definite advantages to encompassing the construction of your new pool with your home. By adding your pool to your homes first mortgage, you lower the cost of financing, resulting in significant savings. Also, you will not have to contend with the construction process while living in your home."



Thompson explains many people are concerned about the mess and length of time it takes to have a pool installed. However, says Thompson, "You have to break a few eggs, to enjoy an omelet. A typical pool takes about four to six weeks to build from the time of excavation, weather permitting. Factors such as the size and scope of the project, accessibility and terrain can effect the completion date. Quality Austin pool builders will give an approximate completion date upon signing the contract."



The other factor pool builders Austin area hear often that are keeping homeowners from jumping in feet first with pool construction is fear their yards aren't conducive to a pool. Thompson addresses this concern, saying, "Everyone should be able to have a pool. We are experts in hillside construction and other difficult to build on lots. Our crews have been with us for many years, and are very experienced and dependable. The key is to find pool builders Austin who know what they're doing and have the experience and portfolio to back it up. We would be proud to show you our work, as we have many satisfied clients who will be happy to talk to you. There are likely some of them living in your neighborhood. We can provide an extensive reference list. Any quality pool builder in the area should be able to do the same for you."



About Cascade Custom Pools

In business for over 30 years, Cascade Custom Pools specializes in creating unique pools designed to fulfill their customer's dreams. They offer a free estimate and design with no obligation. Each construction project is owner supervised for superior quality control. Because of their continuing commitment to quality, Cascade Custom Pools is proud to offer the best pool equipment available to go along with their very experienced, talented construction crews.