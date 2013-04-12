Cascade Custom Pools Wins Prestegious APSP International Award of Excellence

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Cascade Custom Pools won a prestigious Silver Medal award in the 2013 Association of Pool & Spa Professionals Region 3 Design Awards Competition for the “Residential Concrete Pools – Vanishing Edge – 601 sq ft or more” held in conjunction with the Southwest Pool and Spa Show at the Grand Hyatt in San Antonio, TX on March 2, 2013.



The Austin, Texas based pool austin company received the award for its installation in Spicewood, Texas.



“Vanishing edge pools are a beloved feature in our line of work, but the reason this particular pool shines so brightly is because of the exquisite combination of colors, glasswork, and stone. Even though this pool is modern and eclectic in design, there are Grecian influences with its tall pillars, vibrant shades of blue, colossal pieces of stone, and simplistic yet powerful design. From afar the viewer can see a wall with water flowing down its side which pours into a smaller water pool surrounded by a flower bed and palm trees; luring viewers to come closer as its clear a large body of water is above. Not only is this aquatic creation a beauty and a source of rejuvenation, this pool is unique because it required a great amount of labor given the weight and the monument of the stones. It is also a very deep pool so a lot of attention had to be paid when building the foundation and structure of the swimming pool builder austin.”



Cascade Custom Pools also won a Bronze Medal award for the “Residential Concrete Pools – Natural Settings & Materials” category in the 2013 Association of Pool & Spa Professionals Region 3 Design Awards Competition held in conjunction with the Southwest Pool and Spa Show at the Grand Hyatt in San Antonio, TX on March 2, 2013.



“While this pool may be average in size, there is nothing common about its design. Our client wanted to build a swimming pool that was reflective of a natural swimming hole within the rolling green hills, infused with the luxuries of a state-of-the-art natatorium. Just as the river flows naturally on its own, as does this design: a hot tub that pours into grandeur, sandstone red rocks---steadily flowing into the larger body of water which serpentines in design just like water currents. There are also steps that lead into the water like walking onto river banks. This project is one of our favorites not only because of its immense visual appeal, but also because of its complexity in design; a multi-leveled pool that is literally waterfront to the lawn and greenery of the backyard, enclosed by a wooden plank for sunbathing, rocks and a waterfall.”



Cascade Custom Pools also won an Award Of Merit in the “Residential Concrete Pools – Freeform – 451 sq ft to 750 sq ft” category in the 2013 Association of Pool & Spa Professionals Region 3 Design Awards.



“Glowing beautifully day or night, this pool is not only serene -- it is elegant with a floating bridge above the water that leads to a private gazebo. In the day the blue waters appear fresh and clean, and at night the lamp lights give the atmosphere a stardust look as if you're headed to one of Gatsby's parties. This project required attention to detail seeing as the gazebo needed to be installed within the design. Constructing the bridge and sitting area in addition to the freeform pool was challenging given the limited amount of space. Many residential patrons desire a bridge due to the fact people love walking above water as it is empowering and romantic, however, this pool required extra creativity given the size and the landscaping. We integrated a pool that was not only pleasurable to swim in with its depth and length, but that was also aesthetically pleasing to the eyes whether you are inside or outside.”



“We are honored to continue the APSP Region 3 Design Awards tradition again this year,” said APSP Region 3 Director, Joe Jones. “The Design Award Competition is an important part of the Southwest Pool and Spa Show activities, as it offers the opportunity to appreciate the industry’s technological and artistic achievement.”



Established in 1982, Cascade Custom Pools is the creation of Hank Thompson. Cascade Custom Pools focuses on inground pool builders austin, with over 30 years of experience in the creation of custom design pools, Mr. Thompson and his staff have the skills and knowledge needed to fulfill the dreams of every client they work with. The estimate and design are free with no obligation to buy. The staff works with the client until he or she has the pool they envision. Special options and custom features are just two offerings of Cascade Custom Pools with the goal being to make the client's vision a reality. Financing is offered so clients don't have to cut corners when creating their masterpiece.