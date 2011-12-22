"Cascade Services" Launches New Website, Offers Full Range of Asbestos Removal Services

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2011 -- Asbestos is a substance that is found in a variety of different items including ceilings, floor tiles, insulation materials, ironing board covers, and many other products that were made prior to the 1980s.



Although using asbestos is prohibited in new construction and manufacturing, many asbestos-containing products are still in use today. As these items get older and become dented or frayed or worn out they can gradually release fibers into the air which can cause extremely serious and often fatal diseases such as Asbestosis and Mesothelioma. Home and business owners with older houses and buildings often encounter this issue during construction or remodeling.



An asbestos removal company based in Atlanta, Georgia recently launched a new website that details the many asbestos-related services it provides to home and business owners throughout the metropolitan area, as well as the entire state.



Cascade Services, which has been in business for over 10 years, is a fast growing company that has established an outstanding reputation for delivering great service and customer care. For customers looking for asbestos removal Atlanta based Cascade Services is ready and willing to help.



“Our mission is to provide our clients with quality and experienced services on every project we receive,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that the company has a reputation for delivering all services with the highest level of success, resulting in an 80-plus percent repeat client business.



Removing asbestos is a serious matter and should never be performed by amateurs. By law, the removal of the substance must be carried out by qualified experts, like asbestos abatement Atlanta company Cascade Services.



The fully licensed, bonded, and an insured certified asbestos abatement Atlanta company focuses on service and safety, and is committed to providing exceptional service by assessing the needs of each and every customer, and using state-of-the-art procedures and technology to help complete each project.



“We provide security to our clients by offering them the services of a stable company,” an article on the website explained.



“Our management and staff are dedicated to providing cost effective solutions to complex mold removal and asbestos removal projects, with safety as our first priority. We devote ongoing effort to researching and implementing new technologies to increase safety.”



For home or business owners who are unsure if they have asbestos on their property and need asbestos testing Atlanta area Cascade Services can also help with asbestos surveys and inspections. The company also handles mold remediation and removal.



About Cascade Services:

Cascade Services is a fast growing company that specializes in construction and asbestos removal. We are located in the heart of downtown Atlanta by the Zoo. In business for over 10 years we are known for retaining our high level of customer service and while being flexible and expanding our services. For more information, please visit http://www.cascadeasbestoscompany.com