Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Investor Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was announced concerning whether certain Casella Waste Systems officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Casella Waste Systems officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) reported that its Total Revenue declined from $467.95 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2012 to $455.33 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2013 and that its respective Net loss declined from $77.59 million to $49.66 million.



Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) declined from $7.85 per share in February 2011 to as $3.98 per share in May 2013.



On August 28, 2013, NASDAQ:CWST shares closed at $4.94 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com