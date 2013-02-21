Casengo Releases Free WordPress Live Chat and Customer Service Plugin

Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- The free WordPress plugin is an extension of Casengo’s online helpdesk application , which enables smaller businesses and webshops to handle all live chat, email, phone and Twitter interactions from a single, universal inbox. Through live chat support, webshops and other WordPress websites can improve online conversion up to 30%, whilst improving customer satisfaction two-fold through personable engagement and faster response times.



"We've opted for Casengo from day one, as it is a very user-friendly Cloud customer service app with an attractive pricing model,” says Philippe Joly, founder of Yelo , one of Casengo’s happy customers. “Casengo allows us to centralize all customer enquiries - whether through email, chat or social media - in one single inbox. This is critical for providing excellent service to our users. The Casengo app is plug and play: setting up the account took us hardly two minutes, and installation of the Wordpress Live Chat widget was just as easy."



With a free Casengo account and the WordPress Live Chat plugin, all WordPress users can now:



- manage all customer interactions from a single, online application

- add a live chat button to their website in just two minutes

- turn any email inquiry into a live chat conversation

- see an entire dialogue in one case bundle, regardless of communication mode

- support customers from a smartphone or tablet

- view reports of inquiry numbers and resolution times

- link their site to a free knowledge base that their customers can search to find answers on their own



Since October last year, over 40,000 customers have been supported by small and medium sized businesses using the Casengo application. With over 60 million WordPress sites worldwide, Casengo’s founder Floris van der Veen expects the number of consumers ‘touched’ by Casengo to rapidly increase: “In no time at all, any WordPress user can now start benefitting from a simple, solid and beautiful tool. We often hear it’s hard to believe that Casengo is totally free for the first user.”



With little or no expense (Casengo is always free for the first user, and only €39/month for each additional user license) WordPress users can easily customize and brand the live chat application, collaborate internally with colleagues, and improve response handling with quick-fire canned responses and Casengo’s blended email and chat technology. “We’re sure anyone who installs the WordPress plugin will be just as loyal to Casengo as they are to the WordPress platform,” says Floris van der Veen. “They’ve already got a website platform they fell in love with - and with Casengo, their online visitors will now fall in love with their website.”



About Casengo

Casengo’s cloud application for customer support blends the best of email and chat. It empowers webshops and other small businesses to more readily deliver the right answer at once. Passionately founded in 2011, devised and developed in Amsterdam. Check out casengo.com for more details – and more happy customers.



Casengo

Denise Parker

press@casengo.com

+31 6 54 280 907

Keizersgracht 467-469

1017DK Amsterdam

The Netherlands

http://www.casengo.com/