Cash Advance in CA Becomes a Preferred Option for Paying off Unexpectedly High Utility Bills

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Easy Online Payday Loan, a company dedicated in providing personalized cash advance solutions to all of its customers, has recently informed that many of their clients apply for payday loans because they simply want to pay off their utility bills.



Since the bills come with a specified due date, there are limited options which the people can select from when deciding on how to pay the bills before the deadline. Payday advance in CA and other states hence has become a premier choice, due to the swift transfer of the requested amount and comparatively lenient credit checks. The company’s website, EasyOnlinePaydayLoan.com has also published statistics on average utility bills in different states and various figures on payday loans requested by their customers.



Lenient background checks, swift loan process and low APR rates are the qualities that each payday loan customer looks for in a company and Easy Online Payday Loan persistently works on further improving. Known as one of the quickest payday loan providers, the company has a completely online application process enabling its customers to apply for loans from the comfort of their homes. The process also immediately transfers the requested amount to the client’s preferred savings or checking account once a suitable lender has been found and the terms of the loans are agreed by both the parties.



Since the company has contacts with leading financial institutions across the country, it is able to offer APR rates that are already slashed to the maximum degree due to the intense competition within its own lending process. Once a request of a loan is received, Easy Online Payday Loan forwards the request to all of its lenders and the best offer is then displayed to the customers.



Easy Online Payday Loan is also one of the rarest companies that provides state-wise loan solutions. Since every state in the U.S. has different laws and policies regarding payday loans, the company ensures that the customers residing in a comparatively loan friendly state are given options that take into account all advantages. For example, cash advance in CA has maximum payday loan cycle of 31 days, minimum amount of $300 and fees and finance charges of approx 15% of the total loan. Similarly, all states have different rates and criteria which are taken into consideration by Easy Online Payday Loan.



About Easy Online Payday Loan

Easy Online Payday Loan is one of the leading companies that provides swift payday loans through a completely online process. Through the online platform, http://www.easyonlinepaydayloan.com/, specific details of the application process and eligibility of acquiring the payday loans can be viewed. Easy Online Payday Loan is known for offering personalized payday loan solutions ensuring that all of their customers get the best APR rates.



For more information about Payday Loans, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of easyonlinepaydayloan.com, please call at (866) 380-5502 or email to info@easyonlinepaydayloan.com.