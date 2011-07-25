CashAdvance.com Debuts Colorado Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2011 -- CashAdvance.com is proud to debut its Colorado Consumer Resource section, a comprehensive look at payday lending within the state of Colorado. Regulations concerning cash advances can vary between states, and modifications to state law can occur annually. CashAdvance.com grants Colorado residents the unique experience to maximize their learning power by having access to all relevant and up-to-date state information simply by perusing the Colorado Consumer Resource section. The Colorado Consumer Resource section gives its residents the opportunity to gauge specific legalities concerning payday lending within their state.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Colorado Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Colorado, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Residents seeking a Colorado cash advance are encouraged to browse through the Colorado Consumer Resource section to find relevant information regarding current state regulations and also proposed state legislation regarding payday lending. Consumers can also discover their basic rights as a borrower, and how to avoid corrupt lenders. CashAdvance.com will walk each user through the loan process, including what to expect in terms of loan fees, repayment terms, and credit checks performed by the lender.



CashAdvance.com provides each consumer sound advice concerning personal financial matters. In addition to providing a comprehensive amount of information concerning payday lending, consumers will also receive sound economic advice regarding credit cards, overdraft protection, title loans, and much more.



About CashAdvance.com

CashAdvance.com has been the most established and trusted name in the cash advance industry since 1997, connecting over a million consumers with payday loans from the nation’s largest network of online lenders. CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.