CashAdvance.com Creates Connecticut Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2011 -- CashAdvance.com is honored to announce the creation of its Connecticut Consumer Resource section, which provides a wealth of information to Connecticut residents regarding state regulations on payday lending. Since regulations on cash advances can vary between states and often undergo frequent modifications, Connecticut residents are encouraged to check the Connecticut Consumer Resource section frequently for the most current and relevant information regarding specific state legislation on payday lending. Connecticut regulations and proposed legislation regarding cash advances are consistently monitored and updated, so consumers can always find a reliable and comprehensive source regarding payday lending within the state of Connecticut.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Connecticut Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Connecticut, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Borrowers seeking to initiate a Connecticut cash advance are encouraged to first sift through the abundance of information offered in the Connecticut Consumer Resource section. All information is easily accessible and concise. Specific Connecticut regulations are discussed, such as maximum finance charges and loan amounts, loan terms, and collection fees. In addition, consumers can ascertain ways to safeguard themselves from predatory lenders.



CashAdvance.com will also walk each borrower through the loan process, explaining what to expect when they initiate a cash advance. Consumers will learn how to contact lenders, how funds are deposited, and how to repay their loan in a timely manner.



About CashAdvance.com

CashAdvance.com has been the most established and trusted name in the cash advance industry since 1997, connecting over a million consumers with payday loans from the nation’s largest network of online lenders. CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.