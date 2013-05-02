Cash Continues to Be Used Less Often for Purchasing; Advanced Merchant Group Now Offering Multiple Payment Processing Options

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- According to a number of market research firms, the number of cash purchases has been decreasing at a rapid pace and will continue to do so. In fact, by 2020, point-of-sale purchases made with cash are expected to be well below 25%. The fact of the matter is that cash is becoming an increasingly obsolete form of currency. Not only has cash become a slower and less efficient means of purchasing, but more people have access to other purchasing mediums. It is now estimated that over 60% of all point-of-sale purchases are made with a card. The rapid growth of gift cards, debit cards, and credit cards have left cash in the rearview mirror. With no sign of a cash comeback, Advanced Merchant Group is now offering a number of payment processing options.



Advanced Merchant Group has helped customers respond to the ever emerging influence that technology has had on purchasing transactions. Now, customers can contact Advanced Merchant Group for all of their payment processing needs. Credit cards represent the largest opportunity for businesses to increase their revenues and expand into additional avenues of sales transactions. Debit cards also represent an increasingly large portion of purchases. At one point, businesses and retailers refused card payments due to the perception of diminished profits. Now, many businesses are refusing cash as a form of payment in favor of more efficient payment types.



Pre-paid cards and gift cards have also emerged as a sizeable purchasing mechanism. Of course, cash is still being used in many transactions. However, the means in which cash is being transferred has drastically changed. Electronic fund transfers are becoming a convenient way for customers and businesses to schedule ongoing payments. Regardless of the payment type, Advanced Merchant Group is the right choice as a complete merchant services company in Cape May County and surrounding areas.



About Advanced Merchant Group

Advanced Merchant Group is a full service provider of Merchant Services throughout the United States and Canada. They maintain the status of ISO/MSP in the credit card processing industry. Headquartered in Warminster, PA with satellite offices located throughout the U.S., Advanced Merchant Group is recognized nationally as a leader in Merchant Services.



