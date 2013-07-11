Cash for Cars Company National Cash 4 Cars Announces the Opening of Its Flagship Location in Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- National Cash 4 Cars, a company that is an automotive industry leader for offering cash for used cars, junk cars and clunkers, has just announced the opening of its flagship location in Pompano Beach, Florida. With the new location, the company is now ready and able to offer cash for cars in Broward as well as the surrounding area.



Since it first opened for business, National Cash 4 Cars has developed a well-deserved reputation for helping take old and often junky cars off of peoples’ hands and out of their driveways. The company is known throughout the industry for providing the highest price possible to those who are looking to sell their car, truck, van or motorcycle.



As a section of the company’s website called “Buy My Car” explains, National Cash 4 Cars has helped to revolutionize the online car buying industry by immediately offering to purchase its clients’ cars. In addition to offering cash for cars in Florida, the company has over 150 locations and serves clients throughout the entire United States.



As anybody who has ever tried to get rid of an old and broken down vehicle knows quite well, it can be a very time-consuming and even stressful experience. This is where a cash for clunkers company like National Cash 4 Cars can help. Through its quick and easy process, people can typically unload their used and/or damaged vehicle within just 24 hours.



“We will buy any make or model (running or not),” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that due to its extensive network of buyers and auctions throughout the United States, the cash for cars in Fort Lauderdale area company is able to offer people the highest price for their used and damaged cars.



In addition to offering cash for cars in Miami, National Cash 4 Cars will pick up used vehicles nationwide, at no additional cost. The company pays cash for junk cars, whether they are running or not, and regardless of the number of miles the vehicle has on its odometer.



Anybody who has questions, like “how can I sell my car in Pompano Beach?” or “how does the ‘sell your car’ process work?” is welcome to contact the friendly and knowledgeable staff at National Cash 4 Cars at any time; the company prides itself in offering the best customer service possible. Many of the customers who work with the company to get cash for cars in Dade or anywhere else throughout the country do so based on the recommendation of family or friends.



NationalCash4Cars.com is the industry leader in terms of buying used cars, junk cars, and wrecked cars. NationalCash4Cars.com has over 150 locations, and serves the entire United States. For more information, please visit http://www.nationalcash4cars.com/



National Cash 4 Cars

590 SW 9th Terr. Bay 9

Pompano Beach, FL 33069