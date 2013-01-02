Cash for Cars Portland - Average Cost of Car Ownership Raised 1.9% to $8946 a Year

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- According to a study conducted by AAA, the annual cost of car ownership for 2012 has increased approximately 1.9% to $8946 a year for an average sedan. This figure includes a 14.8 percent increase in fuel costs and a 3.4 percent increase in insurance costs. In addition to these increased car ownership costs, the average salary in the United States has decreased 7.8 percent, according to Sentier Research. Many in Portland are turning to selling their vehicles to reduce their monthly costs.



"One car households aren't very rare in Portland with all of the transportation options here like Trimet and our excellent bike system. As many are worried about the fiscal cliffs and the uncertainty of the financial health of 2013, selling a car is a great way to make money. Many Portlanders go without cars and it usually isn't a big deal. Since a car costs close to $9000 a year to own, that money could be better spent paying rent and utilities" said Sarah Dunlap, a Portland resident.



According to Trimet's ridership report, more people have boarded the buses, max, and streetcar in 2012 than any other year. Portland has also been voted one of the most bike friendly cities in the United States by Bicycling.com. Portland ended up in second place on the list behind Minneapolis, Minnesota.



Cash for Cars Northwest, a Portland cash for cars business, has seen an increase in Oregon residents searching for a car buyer. "More people than ever are looking to sell their vehicle. With a company like Cash For Cars Northwest, selling a car is easy. They will pick up the vehicle and bring cash. The car doesn't have to be drivable. Cash is a much better form of compensation since you don't have to wait for a check to clear. Also, checks really aren't the best when it comes to big ticket items like cars," said Dunlap.



Cash For Cars Northwest is local to Portland, OR. In addition to paying cash for cars and trucks, Cash For Cars Northwest will also purchase farm equipment in Portland, Salem, Tigard, Beaverton, Vancouver, and other areas around the Northwest. To discover how much your vehicle is worth, you can visit cashforcarsnorthwest.com or call 503-283-3095.



