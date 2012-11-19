Cash for Cars Portland Company Launches New Site to Make It Easy to Sell a Car

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Cash For Cars Northwest recently launched their new cash for cars Portland website at cashforcarsnorthwest.com. With the launch of the website, there are now several ways to contact Cash For Cars Northwest to get cash for cars in Portland, OR and surrounding areas.



"With the contact form on the website, it makes it so easy to get a quote for a vehicle. Many Portland, OR residents have received cash for their cars with Cash For Cars Northwest and now it has become easier than ever," said Sarah Dunlap, web designer.



According to the website, the process to getting cash for cars starts with contacting the company either by phone or through the website on the contact form if they wish to sell a junk car in Portland. Once the car seller receives a quote for the vehicle, a tow truck will drive to the car seller's location to purchase the vehicle and tow it for free.



"Cash For Cars Northwest doesn't charge for towing. Also, they are known for giving the most cash for cars in Portland. The reason they can offer so much is because they are local. Many of the other cash for cars Portland, OR companies are not actually located in the area. They rather are national companies headquartered in other states that only sell leads to other companies. This means that they aren't able to give the most cash because there is a middleman involved from an entirely different state. Cash For Cars Northwest is local and can offer the most for your vehicle," Dunlap said.



Cash for Cars Northwest services Portland, Vancouver, Tualatin, Beaverton, Gresham, Salem, and many other areas in the Northwest. "Basically if you have a car to sell anywhere around Portland, this company will come to you to pick up the vehicle. Cash for Cars Northwest buys all types of cars even if they are not working or have been wrecked," Dunlap said.



In addition to launching a new website, the company also has a new video listed on their site. "The video highlights how easy it is to get cash for cars in Portland with Cash for Cars Northwest," Dunlap said.



To contact Cash For Cars Northwest, you can visit them on the web at http://www.cashforcarsnorthwest.com or reach them by phone at 503-283-3095.



About Cash For Cars Northwest

Cash For Cars Northwest is the #1 source for cash for cars in Portland. If you are looking to sell a vehicle, contact them today. It can take as little as two hours to walk away with money for your vehicle. To get a quote, visit http://www.cashforcarsnorthwest.com. For more information concerning this article contact Sarah Dunlap at sarah@applepopdesign.com or call Cash For Cars Northwest at 503-283-3095.