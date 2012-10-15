Briarwood, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- If you've ever wondered when the right time is to sell your car, the easy answer is replacement: you've purchased a new car and the old one has got to move on. For many though, particularly those in and around major metropolitan areas, you might find that the cost of car ownership - gas, repairs, parking, etc. - is just too high and want to sell your car for cash for basic economic reasons. And, in the current economy, if you’ve recently been laid off or your spouse’s hours have been cut back, you may decide that the loan amount and monthly car payments are now too high and it’s time to sell. For still others, maybe you’ve relocated to an area where you don’t actually require a car as public transportation is plentiful. You may just look forward to joining the ever-growing movement of people choosing to live without a car (p.s. - this 'Best Cities in the US – Living without a Car' article can help you find a great place).



The good news is: selling your car doesn’t have to be a daunting process, according to Big Bucks Auto's new e-book "Tips On Selling Your Car." The e-book notes the three main ways to sell your car… and the advantages or disadvantages are for each. Other helpful information in the Free e-book include:



- The pros and cons of every way to sell your car and how to find the best option for you.

- How to know when to sell your car… and then doing it quickly.

- How to get out of a leased car.

- Insuring your safety when selling your car yourself.

- Why Kelley Blue Book values can be misleading.

- How to do your homework when selling a car… and evaluating your car before selling it.

- How to prepare your car for sale to get the highest value for it… and our checklist to help you.



"Granted you can sell your car privately through the local classifieds or Craig’s List, but with the economy as it is right now, most people are not buying much of anything, let alone cars," notes Big Bucks Auto's co-owner Buddy Evans. "Sellers also have to ask themselves: 'What is my time worth?' Paying for an ad, taking all the phone calls, waiting around for strangers, hoping to sell your car and that the transfer will happen is a long arduous process that can be stress inducing under the best of circumstances. There’s also the matter today of safety, and strangers coming to your home to see your vehicle. When it’s time to sell, finding someone who can make it easy many, it’s a lot easier to sell your car to a specialty used car dealer. Services like ours know how to do it efficiently because it is what we do, everyday. We are professional about buying cars, and we treat our customers respectfully without haggling and debating the price of a car because we always offer a fair price right from the get go. Not to mention the convenience and time savings when you bring your car to us to sell, which only takes about 15 - 20 minutes."



