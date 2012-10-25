Cash for Gold Oklahoma City Business OKC Gold Buyers Has Just Opened Its Third Location

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- OKCGoldBuyers.com has recently opened its third location in just two years. The new office is located at 828 W. Danforth Rd in Edmond, Oklahoma. Since the first day the company opened for business, it has strived to offer its customers premier locations where they can sell their unwanted gold, silver, platinum and estate jewelry.



The timing of the new location is perfect; with the holiday season coming up quickly, many people are looking for ways to get some extra money to purchase gifts for their loved ones. For those who are looking to get cash for gold in the Oklahoma City area, OKC Gold Buyers is ready, willing and able to purchase a wide variety of gold and silver pieces.



“We are interested in any items that have solid gold, silver or platinum in them,” an article on the company’s website, http://www.okcgoldbuyers.com, said, adding that nothing is too big or too small.



“Our smallest purchase has been $1.00 and our largest purchase has been $55,000.00. We accept items in any condition…including broken or twisted. If we can prove it has gold, silver or platinum in it, then we will buy it.”



For customers who wish to sell gold in Oklahoma City, OKC Gold Buyers explains on its helpful website how its employees go about the process. First, the actual karat of the gold must be determined. This is done by checking the jewelry for karat markings, as well as thorough electronic and acid testing. This number can range from 8 to 24 karats.



Once the karat number is discovered, it helps the gold buyers Oklahoma City company know how much gold is in the piece. Next, the item is weighed. Once all of the information has been determined, the two numbers—karat and weight—are compared to the current market price of gold.



People who have old watches, broken earrings, bracelets, brooches and even dental gold are welcome to come into any of the Oklahoma City Gold Buyer locations to have their items assessed. The company is fully licensed and bonded and has an A-rating with the Better Business Bureau.



Anyone who would like more information about OKC Gold Buyers and its various services may visit the company’s easy-to-navigate website at anytime and read through the in-depth information about the firm, its services, and the many items they purchase.



