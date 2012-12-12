Cash for Old Gold Announce Live Gold Buying Prices with No Hidden Fee's or Commissions

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Gold is one of the most secure assets in today’s market, and has been one of the most consistently valuable rare elements since human’s first discovered it. Its unusual luster and incorruptible nature mean it has timeless value, but in difficult economic times more individuals may have a more practical use for the money locked up in old jewellery. Cash for Old Gold is a company based in Melbourne Australia who will pay cash for gold. They have implemented a live pricing table on their website in order to show transparency, and offer their customers the fairest deal.



Cash For Old Gold (http://cashforoldgold.com.au) will buy any amount of gold at whatever carat rate that is displayed on their website at the time of the transaction, purchasing anything from nine carat through to twenty-four. They also buy gold bars, gold coins, sovereigns, nuggets and silver coins and bars. They also offer refining services to pawnbrokers, jewellers, miners and prospectors.



The prices depend on the purity and weight of the gold, but remain the same whether the transaction is made in store or sent in by the post. Due to the fluctuating markets, the company innovated the live pricing table displaying all the gold prices to ensure that they are giving the fairest possible price for the gold they are buying.



A spokesperson for the company explained the reasons behind the move, “It’s the modern day Gold Rush, Gold is in high demand which leads to dealers luring in customers unethically with misleading price advertising such as commissions or not testing and weighing the items in front of the customer. The good news for our customers is that at Cash for Old Gold, everything is weighed and tested in front of you to ensure you a better deal. While the trend for gold is approaching an all time high, so there’s never been a better time to trade in that old jewellery. Whether you drop by our office in Melbourne, send it via secured mail we will purchase any amount of gold you have for offer at the displayed rate on our website with no hidden charges or commissions.”



