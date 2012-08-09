Cash Loans Are Available Quickly and Easily Through New Website SkyLoanz.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- As the economy continues to recover from the recession, more people than ever are living paycheck to paycheck. So when a financial emergency happens—like maybe the car needing new tires, a medical bill, or an unexpected home repair—it can cause an already-stretched budget to completely break apart.



Traditionally, people who were short on money would head to their local bank to see about getting cash loans. But these days, even the simplest loan from a bank involves reams of paperwork, credit checks, and often weeks to get the needed funds.



A new website is already creating quite a buzz for helping people get the quick loans that they need in order to make it until their next pay day.



Sky Loanz provides people who are short on cash with a matching service that helps connect them to lenders who will be able to assist them in getting the short term loans that they need. The loans are small—usually between $100 and $1,000—but for someone who has a zero balance in the bank, this amount of money can make all the difference.



As it explains on the new website, https://skyloanz.com/, there are a few basic requirements that borrowers must meet in order to apply for a cash loan.



“To qualify, you must have a current, steady job or other source of regular income, you must have an income of minimum $800 a month, you must be a legal resident of the United States, you must be at least 18 years of age, and you must have a valid bank account in your name,” an article on the website explained, adding that the loans must also be paid back fairly quickly—usually on the borrower’s next payday.



“How much a cash loan costs you will depend on your application as well as your lender. After receiving approval, you will get a chance to review the rates and terms offered by your lender and decide whether or not you accept.”



Using the new Sky Loanz website is easy, stress-free, and secure. Interested applicants may fill out a brief form right on the website. Sky Loanz will then forward the application to multiple lenders for their review. Borrowers may then be contacted by lenders with requests for certain verification documents. After accepting the terms of a lender and signing a loan agreement, the money is directly deposited into the borrower’s checking account the next business day.



About SkyLoans.com

SkyLoanz.com, are a company whose main goal is to provide potential borrowers with a matching service that allows them to connect to lenders who best suit their needs. Its services are nationwide and the company has clients all across the United States. For more information, please visit https://skyloanz.com