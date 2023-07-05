Cash Logistics Market to Witness Huge Growth (2022-2028)

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Cash Logistics Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Cash Logistics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

G4S plc (United Kingdom), GardaWorld (Canada), Loomis (Sweden), Prosegur (Spain), Cash Logistik Security AG (Germany), CMS Info Systems Ltd (India), Global Security Logistics Co. (Egypt).



Definition:

Cash logistics basically means physical movement of cash from one location to another. These services will include ATM services, armored cash transportation and management services, and transportation of valuables. The financial institutions involved in these cash logistics will require secure services for management and movement of cash. The whole procedure involves physical movements of banknotes, coins, credit cards, & items of value from one location to another. The locations include bulk cash junctions, bank branches, ATM vestibules, large retailers, ticket vending machines, & parking meters. Growth of the global banknote market and Cash payment still remains the preferred mode of retail payment in many developing countries that will fuel the market of cash logistics. Due to security concerns associated with the digital payments people still need hard cash for their day-to-day transactions. On the other hand, digitization in every sector is spreading very fast that may hamper the market growth. Additionally, several government authorities are switching to digital payments to reduce corruption and administration costs, will be the biggest restrain for the markets.



Market Drivers:

Hard cash payment are still preferred mode of retail payment

Rising security concerns about losing their money due to digital banking



Market Opportunities:

People in developing countries still use cash for retail payments

Expanding global financial inclusion



May 2022- Mastercard and Galileo Financial Technologies, a SoFi Technologies, Inc. division, joined forces to improve access to financial opportunities for unbanked and underserved groups in Latin America.



The Global Cash Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cash-In-Transit, Cash Management, ATM Services, Other), Application (Personal, Enterprise, Government, Other)



Global Cash Logistics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



