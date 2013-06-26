Cash-out Refinancing or HELOC: Which Is the Right Option to Consolidate My Debt?

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Real-estate-yogi.com is here to offer some insight about cash out refinance mortgage, which includes:



Cash-Out Refinance Defined



A cash-out refinance of a mortgage is a useful financial tool for many people. A cash-out refinance is the equivalent of a second mortgage, which replaces one’s current mortgage. Obtaining a cash-out refinance allows a homeowner to re-draw the mortgage for more than he owes on it, making it possible for him to keep the extra cash. He can then use the money for whatever he desires.



COR vs.HEL

Cash-out refinance (COR) mortgage rates are generally lower than those of a home equity loan (HEL), making them an attractive option for some people. A home equity loan is a separate loan above one’s mortgage; a COR is a replacement of the original mortgage. CORs come with closing costs; HELs don’t. Closing costs can amount to thousands of dollars, so keep that in mind when considering the options. Also remember that it doesn’t make fiscal sense to refinance at a higher interest rate; if the rate for the current mortgage is lower than it would be for the refinance, a home equity loan may work more effectively.



What to Do, What to Do?

What a homeowner needs when he gets to the point that he must choose between an HEL or a COR is a cash out refinance mortgage calculator. This tool is available from many financial sites online and can help a person tabulate which of the option he’s looking at will save him more money in the long run. It can also figure how far the cash from a COR will go toward one’s purpose. If one’s home renovation is going to cast close to $60,000, he may want to go with the COR because he can get that amount all at once.



Repair a Low Credit Score

Before applying for cash-out refinancing, if one’s credit rating is bruised, it would be wise to mend it. After all, the better one’s credit score, the more likely he’ll be approved for the amount he needs. An individual’s credit standing can be improved by taking care of as many outstanding debts as possible. Disputing errors on credit reports also helps clean up a poor score.



