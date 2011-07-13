CashAdvance.com Introduces Alabama Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2011 -- CashAdvance.com wants its consumers to stay informed about state regulations on cash advances within the state of Alabama. State policies and regulations can change annually and vary between each state, and CashAdvance.com remains dedicated to keeping up-to-date content regarding any regulation changes that may occur for its Alabama residents. CashAdvance.com has launched its Alabama Consumer Resource section so state residents can have easy access to all relevant information regarding cash advances, all at their own convenience.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Alabama Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Alabama, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



CashAdvance.com provides its consumers with a viable pathway to learning about the regulations of any Alabama cash advance by supplying its users with easy access and navigability. Consumers can navigate through laws and regulations, learn how to best protect themselves as consumers, and sift through thorough information regarding the loan process itself. Consumers can learn all about the payday loan industry simply by browsing through the Alabama Consumer Resources Section.



In addition, users will also be able to access relevant information within their respective localities regarding cash advances. Residents within the state of Alabama will find all the useful information at their disposal to be informed and conscientious consumers before initiating a payday loan. CashAdvance.com will provide Alabama residents will all the necessary information they need about legalities within the state, so consumers can make informed decisions regarding their financial future.



About CashAdvance.com

CashAdvance.com has been the most established and trusted name in the cash advance industry since 1997, connecting over a million consumers with payday loans from the nation’s largest network of online lenders. CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.