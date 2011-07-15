CashAdvance.com Launches Arkansas Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2011 -- CashAdvance.com has launched its Arkansas Consumer Resource Section for its Arkansas residents, in order to ensure consumers remain adequately educated regarding payday loan regulations within the state. Cash advance regulations and policies are often modified annually and can vary between different states, so Arkansas residents are encouraged to check CashAdvance.com to ascertain the most comprehensive and current legalities regarding Arkansas payday loans. CashAdvance.com offers a comprehensive amount of information to Arkansas consumers looking into initiating a cash advance, in addition to potential loan alternatives.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Arkansas Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Arkansas, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



CashAdvance.com is the trusted source for those seeking to learn more about the Arkansas cash advance experience. CashAdvance.com combines a consistent stream of up-to-date information into one easily accessible place for Arkansas consumers. Residents of Arkansas can look into the specifics of state law regarding the payday loan industry, including what is currently prohibited under Arkansas policy. Any modifications to state law concerning payday lending are followed closely, and updates are posted in a timely manner.



Arkansas residents who are experiencing issues with managing their cash flow can also benefit from the economic advice supplied on CashAdvance.com. Users can learn about employer paycheck advances and title loans, as well as contacting creditors and applying for credit cards and bank loans.



About CashAdvance.com

CashAdvance.com has been the most established and trusted name in the cash advance industry since 1997, connecting over a million consumers with payday loans from the nation’s largest network of online lenders. CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.