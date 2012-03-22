CashAdvance.net Assists Individuals and Merchants out of a Financial Squeeze

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- In a perfect world everyone would have a savings that would easily buffer unexpected expenses and potential financial shortfalls. Unfortunately though, as the economy struggles to regain ground millions of people are still living paycheck to paycheck this is not only inconvenient, but incredibly stressful. Luckily, Cashadvance.net now offers individuals and merchants a way to ease the financial stress with cash advances.



Cash advance loans are similar to loans offered by a bank minus the overwhelming paperwork, rigid credit check, and lengthy decision process. Interested applicants may apply for a short term loan for up to $1,500 through the website’s fast and secure online loan application which often results in the borrower receiving their cash advances in as little as an hour.



“Cash advance loans can be extremely helpful in covering short term debts, unexpected bills, or overdue payments,” Cashadvance.net explains. “Once the application is complete, individuals will have the funds they require deposited into their checking account automatically. In most cases, this is accomplished the same business day or by the next business day at the latest.”



The website also features a wealth of interesting and helpful information that is constantly being updated about how the cash advance online process works, as well as the many reasons why getting a payday loan can be a good idea.



Individual borrowers who are considering applying for cash advances online must meet certain criteria. All applicants must be over the age of 18, hold a steady job, a checking account, have a valid email address, and be a legal citizen of the United States.



In addition to providing online cash advances to hardworking individuals, CashAdvance.net has also opened their lending solutions to merchants. Small businesses that might not qualify for a line of credit through a bank may now apply for a merchant cash advance that will infuse capital into the company and in turn incite growth.



According to an article on the website, “Small businesses face an even tougher task in obtaining loans because there is less faith in their ability to repay debts. As such, a new industry has emerged to help these businesses by providing merchant cash advances.”



About Cash Advance

CashAdvance.net specializes in instant online cash advance loan services and the application process if quick, safe, and secure. The site also features information about loan amounts, rates, and a FAQ section. The website also clearly explains the terms of the loan, what the requirements are and more, so there are no surprises along the way for the borrower. For more information, please visit http://www.cashadvance.net