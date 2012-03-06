CashAdvance.net Helps People Get Bills Paid on Time and Waives All Fees During the Month of March

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- What do increased household bills, medical emergencies, and unforeseen car repairs have in common? They all tend to come up at the worst possible time and there is no escaping the unexpected financial burden. For many this type of added expense can break a household budget that has already been stretched to its limit. CashAdvance.net provides a solution to this problem by assisting financially stressed individuals get back on their feet with short term cash advances.



Cash Advance loans are similar to a loan that may be acquired through a bank minus the credit check and long wait. Online cash advances can be for as much as $1,500 and the website offers competitive rates with extremely flexible payback options. Now for the month of March, CashAdvance.net will be waiving all associated loan fees!



Applicants can apply from the comfort of home or work, no documents need to be faxed in for approval, and everything can be signed electronically in order to obtain an easy online cash advance.



“Getting this kind of money loan can be superior to other loan options because of its ease,” an article on the website explains. “Unlike the application process at a bank that requires financial forms, waiting times, and credit checks getting a cash advance online takes as little as five minutes with minimum paperwork.”



CashAdvance.net provides online loans for millions of hardworking people who have been faced with short term financial stresses. They strive to connect those in need with flexible lenders who are willing and able to help them, they understand that the old rules of banking are no longer applicable today. Privacy is top priority with Cash Advance; while many banks inquire about the need for a loan or line of credit, lenders affiliated with Cash Advance will never inquire as to why a loan is needed. The process is confidential and secure with all information kept in private.



Individuals seeking a cash advance online must meet certain criteria. All applicants must be over the age of 18, hold a steady job, a checking account, an email address, and be a legal citizen of the United States. Anyone who meets these qualifications may apply for an online cash advance through the website.



About Cash Advance

CashAdvance.net specializes in instant online cash advance loan services. The company offers low rates and confidential transactions.



For more information, please visit http://www.cashadvance.net