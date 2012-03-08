CashAdvance.org Helps Cash-Strapped People Get the Money They Need Quickly and Easily

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2012 -- As the economy continues to remain on the shaky side, more people than ever are living from paycheck to paycheck.



So when the unexpected happens—like new tires, a medical expense, or a plumbing emergency—many people are seeing their already-stretched budgets go from stretched to shattered.



Being short on cash is not only inconvenient; it is also incredibly stressful. Although a short-term loan from a bank might seem like a good idea, the process is often time-consuming, including credit checks and reams of paperwork.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its ability to help people who are short on money get the cash advance they need quickly, easily, and without a lot of hassle or stress.



CashAdvance.org features a fast and secure loan application right on its home page that often results in borrowers getting their cash advances in as little as an hour. All that interested applicants have to do is enter in some basic information and fill out the desired loan amount and the loan term. Within seconds, applicants will receive a decision.



The website also features a wealth of interesting and helpful information that is constantly being updated about how the online cash advance process works, as well as the many reasons why getting a payday loan can be a good idea.



“A cash advance is a short-term loan that is usually paid back, with interest, when the next paycheck is received,” an article on the website explained.



“The loan may be in the range of $50 to $1,500, depending on the lender. The main objective of this type of loan is to provide the consumer with immediate cash for an unexpected expense that has arisen where funds are needed and not readily available.”



Beyond being fast and easy, applying for a cash advance online has several other benefits. For example, clients may be able to obtain an extension if they cannot pay back the loan by the expected deadline, and repaying the loan is typically an easy process. In addition, by avoiding the use of high interest credit cards to pay bills, a cash advance can save the borrower money.



About CashAdvance.org

CashAdvance.org helps borrowers who are in need of cash loans and cash advances apply for either of these necessities right on the website’s home page. The application process is quick, safe and secure. The site also features a FAQ section, information about loan amounts, and the option to apply for one-hour instant cash advance option. The website also clearly explains the terms of the loan, what the requirements are and more, so there are no surprises along the way for the borrower.



For more information, please visit http://www.cashadvance.org/