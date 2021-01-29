New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The new report titled 'Global Cashew Milk Market' published by Reports and Data, offers significant information about the Cashew Milk industry, underscoring the valuable facts and figures pertaining to market growth. This intelligent study explores the global market extensively and presents systematic data and statistics related to the industry chain structures, manufacturing costs, and raw material suppliers. The latest research report provides a concise summary of the primary segments of the Cashew Milk market. The report additionally evaluates the market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution figures in the historical years (2017-2018). Using the aforementioned details, the report offers a precise forecast estimation of the market during the projected period of 2020-2027.



The Global Cashew Milk Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from USD 86.8 million in 2019 to USD 229.1 million in 2027. Increasing consumption of the alternatives to milk and dairy-based products can be attributed to a number of reasons, comprising increasing awareness for health consciousness amongst consumers, lactose intolerance or digestion trouble of dairy, and the increasing inclination for vegan diets and emerging research & developments to find newer products portfolios that provide the additional nutritional benefits, the market is remarkably being driven.



The North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% throughout the period 2020 to 2027, on account of high consumer emphasis on non-dairy based or cereal products, especially in the U.S. and Canada. The existence of major players in the region has played a significant role in increasing market penetration.



Companies Considered And Profiled In This Market Study:



Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature\'s Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others are leading players involved on the global market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



In accordance with the present market standards, the research report has expounded on the latest strategic policies and development patterns followed by the key market players. The report is a presumptive business document intended to help businesses in this industry vertical devise their future marketing strategies. The report encompasses the present and future growth opportunities for the rapidly growing industry segments. Additionally, the report includes investment and development trend analysis, along with extensive coverage of product specification, product cost structure, manufacturing methods, and pricing policies.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cashew Milk Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



Continued…



