New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The growing acceptance of alternatives to milk and dairy commodities can be due to a variety of factors, including increasing public healthy lifestyles, food intolerances or digestive issues, and a growing propensity for vegan diets, and evolving research & innovation to identify newer portfolios of goods that include additional nutrients. Cashew milk has proven beneficial in improving antioxidant grade, delivering low fat and sugar content, acting as an important source of nutrients, ensuring excellent bone density, digestion, and weight control.



Market Drivers:



Increasing worries about healthy eating, focus on weight loss & preservation, increased blood coagulation, lowering blood pressure, contributing to treat iron deficiency anaemia, and the importance of managing blood sugar rise are some of the reasons that have contributed to overall market adoption.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature's Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others.



Regional Landscape:



The Asia Pacific region has one of the largest customer bases and has a large market share. The area is also projected to have the fastest development throughout the predicted timeframe as competition for vegan goods, and rising lactose intolerance are projected to fuel consumer demand.



North America is expected to rise at a CAGR of 13.2% over the period 2020 to 2027, given the strong market interest in non-dairy or cereal goods, especially in the U.S. and Canada. The presence of leading players in the area has played a key role in the rising awareness.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cashew Milk Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Demand for the non-dairy or plant based cereal milks

4.2.2.2. Growing practice of vegan diet

4.2.2.3. Low cost availability

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities in extraction & final processing

4.2.3.2. Labor restrictions due to COVID-19



Chapter 5. Cashew Milk by Sales Channel Insights & Trends



5.1. Sales Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Supermarket & Hypermarket



Continue…



