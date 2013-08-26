Cashonyourmobile.com Opens New Mobile Cash Loan Facility in New Zealand

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Australia’s top online cash loan matching service Cashonyourmobile.com.au has today introduced to the New Zealand consumer a new quick and simple way to get a cash loan via one’s mobile phone.



According to the Cashonyourmobile.com spokesperson, James Clark, applying for a cash advance via their online platform is very simple.



“All you need to do is fill in a short application form giving some of your vital information (i.e. name, address, phone number and the amount you need to borrow), you then hit a little button and the software does its work,” explains Clark.



“There is absolutely no fuss involved,” adds Clark, who further notes that if the individual’s application is accepted for a loan, then they’ll be asked to provide further information to (i.e. where the money needs to go) and an acceptance of the lender’s terms and conditions.



Having met all the loan application’s requirement for the loan, Clark says the money will subsequently be deposited, electronically, to the loan applicant’s bank account, and that usually takes about one day.



“Now compare this to applying for a personal loan where the application process can take a number of weeks and you’ll easily see how quick a personal loan is to apply for via your phone, using our http://cashonyourmobile.com.au platform,” notes Clark.



What is a fast cash loan? Clark says it’s a quick cash loan, exactly what it sounds like. “You apply online and receive your cash within one day. Where else can you go and have cash deposited within 24 hours in your bank account, money for you to use to take care of lifes little emergencies,” notes the spokesperson.



Even though a cash loan is slightly different to a personal loan, the Cashonyourmobile.com spokesperson says the primary intention of this type of loan is to get money into people’s bank account fast, which means that they would be able to meet payments sooner rather than later.



Another difference between a cash loan and a personal loan, adds Clark, is the amount of money that one is able to apply for. On the one hand while a standard loan often provides a lot more money, but spending a lot of time waiting for it, cash advance, on the other hand, is designed to provide people with money when they need it the most.



“Hence, the amount of money that you can borrow is considerably smaller, although most cash advance companies will be able to lend up to $5,000 in cash within 24 hours. You may need to have some security on this loan however for their protection,” notes Clark, who believes one of the biggest benefits of a payday loan is that almost everybody can be approved for one, even if they have a poor credit history.



Clark, who thinks the people that need the money most are those that have poor credit, says that’s no reason for them to be punished or denied access to money because of their less than desirable credit rating. “When you apply for a cash advance online your credit history won’t even be checked, they work off guidelines that ensure you are able to afford the loan. As long as the loan provider trusts you (i.e. you haven’t let them down in the past) then you are in line for approval,” says Clark, adding that the cash advance can be used for anything that the borrower wants.



Even though that may be the case, Clark reminds persons not to forget to pay it back the loan on time. “This is important, due to the slightly higher interest on a cash loan you should bear in mind that it shouldn’t be used for every situation, only when you need it for emergencies every so often,” he adds.



For further information, please visit the following website

http://cashonyourmobile.com.au/cash-loan-new-zealand/



FROM: Cashonyourmobile.com.au

Buddina, QLD, Australia

http://cashonyourmobile.com.au/quick-cash-loan/



MEDIA CONTACT

James Clark, Editor

+61 756414715

james@cashonyourmobile.com.au