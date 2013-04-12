Casino Electrics Savings, LLC Catches the Winning Spirit

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Casino Electric Savings, LLC, a distributor of energy solutions company Green Revolution EMS , completed a successful showing at the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Tradeshow and Convention.



The 2013 tradeshow and convention welcomed thousands of attendees and various exhibitors from the gaming industry, who gathered to learn about industry updates as well as ways to improve efficiency in operating costs.



During their presence at the NIGA Tradeshow and Convention, Casino Electric Savings, which has partnered with the Ottsville, Pa.-based Green Revolution EMS, was able to introduce the PACS (Power Application Correction System), guaranteed to save a minimum of 8 percent on electric costs.



“I’m extremely excited about Green Revolution EMS’s developing relationship with the gaming industry as we continue our exponential growth across the nation,” said CEO Brad Cohen. “Now more than ever, finding ways to streamline costs is critical for America’s businesses. Edward DuCoin, who developed the relationship with Casino Electric Savings added, “the size of electric usage for casinos will enable increased profitability in an industry that has seen revenues slide.”



Cohen noted that large industries, such as the gaming industry, are setting public energy reduction goals as executive teams better recognize the relationship between reduced energy consumption, cost savings and an improved company carbon footprint.



“The immediate and significant savings our customers are experiencing with our products, not to mention the reduction of a carbon footprint, helps businesses achieve their green agenda,” Cohen added. “Casino Electric Savings’ participation at NIGA not only helps them, but helps Green Revolution grow our clean and efficient energy message.”



Established in 2007, Green Revolution’s products helps reduce power factor and peak demand costs associated with electric charges. With more than 10,000 unit sales to date, Green Revolution has reduced energy consumption for schools, industrial facilities, car dealerships, bowling centers, factories, restaurants, food markets and many other types of businesses.



For questions about Green Revolution EMS’s energy solutions or for information regarding distributor opportunities, please email info@greenrevolutionems.com or call 800.655.1033.



