Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Casino Guichard Perrachon and Cie SA : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie SA : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie SA "



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie SA " for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (Casino Group) is a multi-format store operator based in France. It operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and discount stores. Through these stores, it offers a broad array of food and non- food products. The key product portfolio of the company includes seafood, fruits and vegetables, beverages, baked goods, poultry products, and organic food. Its non-food items include health and beauty products, baby products, apparels, DIY items, books, CDs, DVDs and electrical appliances, among others. All the products are sold through established and company-owned brands that include Disco, Devoto, Casino, Leader Price, Ponto Frio, Casas Bahia, Exito, Libertad, Bodega and Edah. Additionally, it is involved in food service business, wholesale business, catering services and financial services. The company operates 12,038 stores under various banners including Casino, Monoprix, Franprix, Superettes, Petit Casino and Vival. It also retails its products through catalogs and e-commerce websites such as, Coursengo.com, Mescoursescasino.fr, CasinoExpress.fr, Exito.com, Carulla.com and Pontofrio.com.br. The company has operations in France, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Thailand, Vietnam, Indian Ocean (Reunion, Mayotte, Mauritius and Madagascar) and Colombia. Casino Group is headquartered in Saint-Etienne, France.



Companies Mentioned



Casino Guichard Perrachon and Cie SA



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