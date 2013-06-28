Casino Veteran Mark Pilarski Offers Tips on New Audiobook "Casino Tips That Will Save You Some Serious Ka-Ching"

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- When gamblers ask casino veteran Mark Pilarski for his #1 tip, he draws upon his 35 years of experience and says, “Don’t Gamble!” Finding that not many people follow this advice, Pilarski has produced an informative audiobook called “Casino Tips That Will Save You Some Serious Ka-ching.” The audiobook helps gamblers avoid some of the mistakes that lead to the casino keeping most of their money as they walk out the door.



According to Pilarski, "The casino's only objective is to extract as much money from the customer as they can, and venturesome gamblers need some essential casino tips so they can enjoy gambling without being wrung dry by the gambling industry.” His audiobook offers those tips and helps gamblers deal more effectively with an industry whose sole purpose is to send players home empty-handed.



For Pilarski, the real problem is that most gamblers are making bets they shouldn’t be making; which dooms any chance of their success against the house from the beginning. His audiobook is focused on tips that will help gamblers avoid these betting mistakes and result in them not only keeping their money but adding to it.



“Casino Tips That Will Save You Some Serious Ka-ching” includes over 100 minutes of tips that will immediately strengthen any player’s gambling prowess. There are tips on money management, tips for playing the three most popular casino games – slots, video poker and blackjack, tips gamblers can use to get their fair share of Comps, and much more. Pilarski also reveals the best and worst bets in the casino.



The gambling business is dependent on the uniformed player and Pilarski has spent many years teaching the public what he knows. After 35 years in the industry, including 18 years on the inside, he knows a lot and in his own words, he feels “it’s time to let somebody else pay those neon light bills and learn to beat the casino at their own game instead of ending up a one-way casino fatality.” Pilarski believes that if someone is going to gamble they should be as informed as possible. In fact, Pilarski often says, “The smarter you play, the luckier you’ll be” and he has included most of his “smarts” in his new audiobook.



“Casino Tips that Will Save You Some Serious Ka-Ching” can be digitally downloaded at either Amazon.com or cdbaby.com for just $0.99.



About Mark Pilarski

As a recognized authority on casino gambling, Mark Pilarski has spent 35 years in the casino industry, 18 of those on the inside working in seven different Nevada casinos. Mark now writes a nationally syndicated gambling column, is a university lecturer and a reviewer and contributing editor for numerous gaming periodicals.



