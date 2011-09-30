More Entrepreneurs Investing in Lucrative Online Casino & Poker Software Solutions from Elite Gaming Software

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2011 -- More and more gaming entrepreneurs are investing in online casino and poker game software from Elite Gaming Software LLC. The Internet consulting and igaming technology marketing firm has specialized in providing services for businesses in the online gaming industry since 2000.



The global online gaming industry continues to grow despite the regulatory restraints and worldwide economic crisis. Revenues in online gaming business rose from only $800 million in 1998 to over $20 billion in 2010. Some analysts predict it could generate over $177 billion in revenues by the year 2015. As one of the Internet’s most profitable business opportunities, there has never been a better time to start a casino.



Elite Gaming Software offers the most advanced online casino and multi-player poker packages. The company’s state-of-the-art turnkey casino software solutions include 3D graphics and Flash for all of their downloadable multi-player poker software and sports betting gambling software systems. Owners get outstanding casino games which can instantly be played without downloads on the internet, production of a customized Website for their own casino, full player and owner technical and customer support, staff training and assistance in gaining licensing.



The low cost required to start online casino gaming allows licensees to devote more capital to branding and advertising for future growth. All games are built on a secure, stable and scalable hi-tech gaming platform. “We’ve made sure that there are minimum barriers to start online casino gaming with our solutions so owners can quickly begin making profits,” said an Elite Gaming Software representative.



Detailed monthly accounting reports include total deposit breakdown, withdrawals, operating expenses and the total payable to the licensee. Owners can expect to keep between 75 and 100 percent of the gross monthly deposits depending on the turnkey casino, multi-player poker or sports book package in which they invest. Players can deposit funds in numerous different currencies ensuring that the operator's marketing efforts are well received around the globe.



The Multi-Player Poker Software Gaming System provides a high degree of customization of all graphics, game sounds and rules. All text, including that found within the poker software, can be translated into one of many different languages. “We’re constantly improving the software with regular upgrades such as new games and marketing tools,” said the Elite Gaming Software representative.



The casino software incorporates the industry's leading fraud prevention techniques and technology coupled with the use of dedicated 24-hour customer service staff. Owners and administrators can easily perform control and management of all the system processes. The backend management system provides the owner’s employees with the tools to create real-time, customizable reports. To learn more about this offer, please visit http://www.casinoseller.com