Casinos & Gaming in Australia - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Casinos & Gaming in Australia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Casinos & Gaming in Australia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Australia casinos & gaming market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
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Highlights
- The casinos and gaming market consists of all forms of betting and gaming. All values are stated in terms of gross gaming win. This is the total amount waged by customers minus the total amount paid out to customers as winnings, but before the payment of any applicable taxes, disbursements to charitable or other causes by games established for those purposes, or other expenses.
- The South African renewable energy market had total revenues of $0.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- The casinos segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2012, with total gross gaming win of $3.7bn, equivalent to 16.9% of the sector's overall value.
- The performance of the sector is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.3% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $25.6bn by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the casinos & gaming market in Australia
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the casinos & gaming market in Australia
Leading company profiles reveal details of key casinos & gaming market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Australia casinos & gaming market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Australia economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Australia casinos & gaming market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Australia casinos & gaming market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Australia casinos & gaming market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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