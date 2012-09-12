Casket Company Educates Hundreds of People to Save Money on Cremation and Funeral

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Times are tough and in these tough times a San Antonio TX based online casket store is educating people to save money on funeral and cremation cost. The Casket connection company educates people at their website http://www.casketconnection.com as well as provides free counseling on how to save money on cremation and funeral over the phone as well.



Tim Calderon, the owner of the store is focused on helping the people save money on funeral by educating them on various topics related to funeral cost cutting, by educating people on the funeral related laws and rights for the consumer and above all by providing very low cost caskets from his own store www.casketconnection.com as well.



"Almost every funeral home out there is trying its level best to make as much money as possible and they obviously try to play the emotional card to lure the unsuspecting family members of the deceased into purchasing services and things that are not necessary of required by law. I am happy to help people save money on their funeral costs, cremation costs and other things like cremation urns by educating them on the best practices as well as making them aware of the conniving people at funeral homes." The www.casketconnection.com website makes it easy for people in United States to see the low cost yet beautiful options that they have for funeral & cremation things such as low cost caskets, cheap beautiful cremation urns etc. and be educated on the rights and regulations related to a funeral.



In addition to the possibility to saving money on funeral costs, the Casket Connection website also offers a lot of information about low cost or low budget funeral. Initially many people have a lot of questions about saving money on funeral costs when they start looking into the subject. These are questions that they can get answered by visiting the website at http://www.casketconnection.com , contacting at 1855-722-2753 or at casketconnection@bizsatx.rr.com.



