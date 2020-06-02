Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares concerning potential securities laws violations by Casper Sleep Inc. and



Investors who purchased shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) concerning whether a series of statements by Casper Sleep Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. On February 7, 2020, shares of Casper Sleep Inc dropped 18% on their second day of trading as a public company, falling below its initial public offering issue price of $12.



The New York Financial Times reported that, "The share price drop gives the company a market capitalization of $437m and comes after Casper had reduced its value in the lead-up to the IPO."



On February 13, 2020, shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) closed at $10.64 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.