Cassa Brickell - Sales Start for New Boutique 10-Story Condominium Development in Brickell Area

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Optimar International Realty in association with TSG Paragon Development would like to announce the opening of pre-sales for this exquisite ten-story, boutique condominium building slated to open in 2016. Located alongside Simpson Park and just steps away from Brickell City Centre, the new standard for urban chic. Nine models of one-, two-, and three-bedroom plans make up the 81 units.



All residences have balconies and three-panel windows so residents can take in the views. Designed by the renowned architect Carlos Ponce de Leon, the floor plans range from 786 to 1,530 square feet of luxury featuring kitchens with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and Italian cabinetry, as well as designer bathrooms and other exquisite features. The rooftop deck is home to many amenities; residents may enjoy the pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room accompanying the fitness center.



Cassa Brickell will be awarded the coveted LEED Silver designation for its minimal carbon footprint and environmental impact.



TSG Paragon Development distinguishes Optimar Development Sales for their successful marketing and sales strategies; buyers and brokers shall contact Optimar International Realty without hesitation to lock in current pre-launch pricing and terms. Optimar has long been the established expert for luxury properties in Miami and is now the “go-to” company for exclusive residential properties near Brickell City Centre. With more than 350 agents speaking multiple languages, Optimar International Realty caters to both local and international brokers clientele with buyers’ representation, property management for investors, concierge services, and a team of experts approach in accommodating individual clients’ unique needs.



If you would like a private consultation to discuss reserving a Cassa Brickell residence, call us for more information, as these unique properties won’t last.



Media Contact

Optimar International Realty

Contact Information: Fernando Alpern

Phone: 786-505-1440

Email: fernando@optimarrealty.com

1000 Brickell Avenue Suite 100 Miami, Florida 33131

18246 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach, Florida 33160