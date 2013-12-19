Cassabo Creates the Best of British Phone Accessories in Exclusive New Collections

Godalming, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Smartphones and tablets are now used by millions of people every day to achieve an ever increasing number of their everyday objectives, from full-spectrum email and voice communication to taking pictures, authoring documents and playing games. The expense of these high spec devices is of course high, and protecting them is many people’s priority when buying a phone case. However, these are also status symbols, and so something that can offer the right balance of protection and premium feel is highly sought after. Cassabo has created an answer to this market demand in the form of their premium leather phone cases, with new collections now available online.



The latest collections, entitled Trafalgar, Berkley and Mayfair, offer a variety of three-colour themed phone cases including the very British red white and blue, the classic black and white and the neophyte yellow and black, with richly dyed premium quality leather that has strength and durability as well as being a tactile joy for the bearer.



The designs of each of the phone cases in each collection use the colour schemes in different ways to maximize the styles available, and all styles can be tailored –like a suit- to fit the wearer, in this case the specific mobile device of the owner.



A spokesperson for Cassabo explained, "Made from the finest leather, Casssabo cases combine style, elegance and luxury with a practicality you won’t find anywhere else. Our designers have created an exclusive range of accessories that bring a touch of sophistication to your busy lifestyle. Each one of our products is hand stitched by skilled artisan craftsmen, whose attention to detail is second-to-none. Working with the best leather, they pride themselves on the quality of their work and strive to ensure that each piece reaches our customers in perfect condition."



About Cassabo

Cassabo create high quality leather phone cases for Apple, Samsung, HTC, Nokia, Blackberry, LG and Huawei phones. The Cassabo name is synonymous with quality and craftsmanship. All of the leather used in their accessories is full-grain, premium cowhide handpicked from the world's finest producers for strength, character and grain giving them the ultimate premium look and feel. For more information, please visit: www.cassabo.com