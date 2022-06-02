Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Cassava Sciences, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements regarding Cassava Sciences, Inc's business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Austin, TX based Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Cassava Sciences' lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial.



On April 18, 2022, The New York Times published an article entitled "Scientists Question Data Behind an Experimental Alzheimer's Drug." The article addressed Cassava Sciences' experimental Alzheimer's drug, simufilam, and reported that one of Cassava Sciences' advisers, Dr. H.Y. Wang, had five papers he authored retracted from the scientific journal PLoS One after an in-depth investigation revealed "serious concerns about the integrity and the reliability of the results."



Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) declined from $62.49 per share on February 10, 2022, to as low as $15.72 per share on May 12, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



