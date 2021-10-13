Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on October 26, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on October 26, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) common shares between February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simufilam's efficacy had been overstated, that the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simufilam's efficacy were biased; and that as a result, defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about Cassava Sciences' business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food Drug Administration ("FDA") approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



