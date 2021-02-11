Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Elements and parts created by the use of cast elastomers are commonly used in farm machinery, the petroleum sector, and the handling of materials. Also, in the leisure & leisure market, cast elastomers are the chosen material of choice for use in the manufacture of roller skate wheels, bowling balls, bowling pin fittings, golf ball covers, scuba fins, and pitching systems. The remarkable grip properties, durability, and cutting tolerance of cast elastomers render these the ideal material to be used in the manufacture of rollers for conveyor sections in the food sector, thereby boosting their market development.



In the automobile production, cast elastomers are frequently used in those parts and components that need to resist the effects of stretching, sliding, torsional forces, wear and tear, load-bearing, compression, and aging. Components produced from cast elastomers include motor and transmission mounts, damper springs, suspension pads, drive belts, filters, dunnage, tires, wheels fill, sprockets, and gears.



Cast Elastomers Market Drivers



Cast elastomers are experiencing strong demand due to their rising use in industries such as automobile, petroleum, coal, farming, industry, and athletics & leisure. Factors such as the increased need for cast elastomers from the automobile sector, development in the oil & gas industry, strong demand for cast elastomers in the APAC field, and increased usage in the energy sector are driving the market.



Key market participants include Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Era Polymers, Lanxess AG, Wanhua Chemical Group, Covestro AG, Coim Group, DowDuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, and Chemline Inc.



The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Cast Elastomers market.



Product Type Insights



The hot cast elastomers segment accounted for the largest i.e. over 64.0% share of the cast elastomers market in 2019.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cold Cast Elastomers

Hot Cast Elastomers



Distribution Channel Insights



The online distribution channel segment is projected to expand at a rapid rate of 8.8% during the forecast period.



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline



Application Insights



The industrial segment accounted for the largest i.e. over 33.0% share of the cast elastomers market in 2019.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Mining

Agriculture

Industrial

Sports & Leisure

Others



Regional Landscape



The Asia Pacific region retained a significant share in the global marketplace for cast elastomers in 2019, accredited to industrial development, urbanisation, and expansion in the area's end-user industry, notably in emerging economies such as China and India. In addition, fierce competition in oil and gas production, increased sales of cars, and an increasing rate of expendable cash of people in the country are driving the demand in the Asia Pacific.



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



