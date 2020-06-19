Cast Polypropylene Films Market : Prominent Players - Tri-Pack Films Limited, Polyplex, Copol International, Poligal, Uflex Limited, B Films Ltd, Plastchim-T

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- The global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Films Market key players in the industry are Jindal Poly Films, Profol Group, Manuli Stretch s.p.a., Panverta, Polibak, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello.Inc, Tri-Pack Films Limited, Polyplex, Copol International, Poligal, Uflex Limited, B Films Ltd, Plastchim-T. Major players in the industry are focusing on expanding their production facilities to meet the increasing product demand. For example, Taghleef industries (Ti), has a manufacturing capacity of more than 400,000 tons.



Strong growth in the overall packaging industry will subsequently boost the overall business size in coming years. The product is manufactured from different grades and is employed as a laminating or sealing material for packaging applications across food & beverage, textile, pharmaceutical and medicine industries. It offers value added features such as transparency, considerable gloss amount, and high bearing strength.



Robust growth indicators in the aforementioned industries will positively influence the global cast polypropylene films market size over the estimated period. For instance, the overall food & beverage industry shall expand at over 5.8% CAGR between 2016 and 2025.



Textile industry is booming at a higher rate on account of increasing consumer spending capacity for high quality textiles will ultimately drive the overall industry size in the coming years. In addition, medicine and pharmaceutical industry is witnessing moderate growth close to 3%. These factors are the driving forces for CPP films market in future.



The industry is gradually gaining momentum not just for traditional flexible packaging applications but also for non- packaging applications. The adaptable nature and properties of the product makes it exceptional from existing counterparts prevailing in the industry and establishing it as an accurate performance film.



Cast polypropylene films market has various product type including general, retort, metalized and others., metallized and general CPP films are major segments of CPP films market globally. General CPP films market share finds widespread packaging applications in food, agriculture and architecture field due to its high transparency along with excellent sealing performance.



North America CPP films industry market share is doing exceptionally well as they witness higher demand from packaged food industry, particularly in the U.S.. This is due to population in these regions is highly dependent on packaged and ready to eat food.



