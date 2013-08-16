Casting a Line Between the Generations

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- For Life Experiences Angling and Outdoor Education Centre is having a bumper summer at its Ampfield based carp lakes. Visitors are lining the bank’s many ‘swims’ at the centre’s five lakes each day bringing with them their own wealth of experience when it comes to carp fishing.



Throughout June, July and August, the Angling School has seen unexpectedly high numbers of grandparents bringing their grandchildren to the beautiful Hampshire based fishery to learn to fish and to share their love of angling and pass on their years of knowledge of the discipline of fishing.



Owner of For Life Experiences, Graham Mabey, was himself introduced to angling by his grandfather when he was only seven years of age. What has followed has been a life long love of the sport and a desire to bring angling to a wider audience, which Graham achieved five years ago with a start up grant of only £5000 from The Prince’s Trust.



The well-known Angling School and Education Centre, based off Green Lane in Ampfield, has now grown into a buzzing hive of activity which boasts its own school, Laser Clay Shooting range and even an onsite shop which sells all manner of tackle and bate, sportswear and food and beverages to keep up with the demands from customers, which include education groups, school trips, corporate team building activities, private parties including stag and hen do’s as well as the general public.



Graham says: “It’s just great seeing the pleasure on the faces of so many grandparents as their grandkids pick up new skills and the the huge smis on the faces of the grandkids when they finally bag a catch.”



“It takes me back to my own youth and it feels fantastic to see a future generation get hooked on carp fishing, a sport that requires determination and patience in equal measure and has fantastic health benefits for participants who live in a world that has more stress induced illnesses than ever.”



Grandfather and keen amateur angler Joe Thompson, 57, says: “FLE is a great place to bring the kids. I bring my eight year old granddaughter and six year old grandson at least once a fortnight during the summer months and we have real fun, though they have to behave as the carp are close to the surface in the summer and we want to catch them not scare them. My daughter is always telling me that she wishes they’d be as quiet and well behaved at home but kids need a focus and an outlet and fishing is a perfect combination. I hope one day they will do the same for their kids and grandkids and they’ll tell them about the fun we had together back in the day.”



For more information about the courses and activities on offer at For Life Experiences please visit www.forlifeexp.com or contact teamfle@icloud.com



About For Life Experiences

For Life Experiences is a thriving social enterprise that has over five years experience in providing team building and personal development activities to public and private sector clients across the south coast.



Media Contact



Sarah O’Reilly

teamfle@icloud.com

Green Lane

Ampfield

Hampshire

SO51 9BN

www.forlifeexp.com