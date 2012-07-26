Casting Director Marci Liroff Included in the ArcLight Cinema's 10th Anniversary Celebration

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Veteran casting director Marci Liroff was shocked when she was asked to be on the wall of filmmakers at The ArcLight Cinema’s 10th anniversary celebration. Liroff confided, “I thought…me? The next thing I knew I was in hair and make-up at the Hollywood ArcLight in a photo-shoot!” Liroff feels that casting is a largely over-looked piece of the puzzle in filmmaking. “It is such an honor to be included among such great filmmakers. I hope it shines a bright light on how casting is an essential part of the filmmaking process.”



No stranger to filmmaking, Liroff has been casting films and television for over 30 years. A Christmas Story, E.T. – The Extra Terrestrial, Blade Runner, St. Elmo’s Fire, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls are just a few of the films she’s cast. She’s putting the finishing touches on an indie film she produced and cast entitled The Sublime and Beautiful from filmmaker Blake Robbins. “It’s a very moving and raw story. We hope to get it into the major film festivals. Sundance is our goal right now.”



Always looking for new talent and being extremely “actor friendly”, Liroff started coaching actors a few years ago. She told us, “I see very talented and well trained actors who come in and blow the audition process. Through private coaching, I help them navigate this difficult process and feel more in their bodies when they’re auditioning. With Skype I can work with clients all over the world.” Liroff created a DVD on this very subject: Marci Liroff’s Audition Bootcamp to help actors understand the process better. Liroff’s techniques have become popular with more than just actors. Her DVD is helping people in the job market as well.



About 3 years ago Liroff jumped on the social media train in a big way. She admits, “I was kicking and screaming about it at first…now I’m officially addicted! I use it for work all the time.” Liroff was asked to speak at the #140 Characters Conference in NY about how she uses social media in her work along with Ann Curry, Mayor Corey Booker and Deepak Chopra. At the suggestion of several people, Liroff started a blog to help actors. In her Bloggity Blog she tackles topics ranging from acting tips in How To Self-Tape Your Audition Like A Rockstar to social media insight in What Everybody Should Know About Twitter’s Dirty Little Secret.



“Like everybody else in Hollywood, I’m just looking for my next gig putting together a great ensemble cast for a well written script with a visionary director,” said Liroff.



