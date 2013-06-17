Castle Rock Research Information Pvt. Ltd. Enters Into Mobile App & Game Development

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Castle Rock Research Corporation is a leading name in developing path breaking technology and print solutions in education sector. Established in 1995, Castle Rock has its team in North America & India. Castle Rock Research - India (CRRI) is a Mobile technology solutions company providing comprehensive range of solutions & services for Mobile Phones and Web based products. Our team comprises of experienced designers, technologists & strategists driven by the passion to build meaningful technology solutions for web, mobile & multi-touch devices with primary focus on design, simplicity & performance. Castle Rock has developed many products for eLearning, online Tutoring & for effective educational products.



Castle Rock now enters into various Mobile & Web development services to make the next level of quality & performance. Castle Rock has a bunch of talented developers with high level of experience working on complex enterprise apps.



Having the background of developed many educational products for both Mobile & Web, Castle Rock should be the first choice if you need to develop a Mobile App. Services include iPhone App Development, iPad App Development, Android App Development, BlackBerry App Development, Windows App Development & Mac App Development. Castle Rock develops various Apps including Business Apps, Educational Apps, Social Networking Apps, Entertainment Apps, Travel Apps, Navigation Apps, and Health & Fitness Apps.



Just like the amphibious plane that works on water and land smoothly, the same is with the apps today. On two different OS they can work without a problem. However it is the responsibility of the development company that makes it possible to do it. Thanks to the every demanding nature of the consumers that the Cross Platform Mobile Development Companies are on their technical toes. The world market now looks at India where the action is for both iOS Apps and Android Apps. Castle Rock provides Cross Platform Mobile App Development using technologies like PhoneGap, Sencha, HTML5, Appcelerator Titanium



The spirit of a good Web Design lies in responsive design & development. The principle of attracting users for any longer period lies in a good web design. Castle Rock web development team has creativity with a unique approach to make Websites more beautiful & faster. Services offered include Responsive Web Design, PHP Web Development, ASP .NET, CMS Development, ecommerce web development, business & enterprise websites.



About Castle Rock

Castle Rock creates stunning & high performing 2D & 3D Games. Creative artists & developers involve in all process from concept design, character design, game level design, vfx, game manager, development stages & final release of game to the App stores. Castle Rock offers iPhone Game Development, iPad Game Development & Android Game Development.



Contact:

Castle Rock Research Information Pvt. Ltd.

3rd Floor, No. 56/3 Vakil Square,

Near to Jayadeva Hospital,

Bannerghatta Main Road,

Bangalore - 560029.

Tel: +91 (80) 42414300

Email: contact@crri.com

Website - http://www.castlerockresearch.in