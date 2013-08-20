Castle Rock Research - Leading Mobile App Development Company India

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- With the consumer culture across the globe going mobile intensive to the core, mobile app development scenario is getting vibrant and challenging day by day. Castle Rock Research, an established industry leader in mobile and web application development, focuses in delivering innovative and intelligent mobile applications and responsive web designs across a wide spectrum of devices ranging from smart phones to tablets. As more people depend on smart devices for accessing information and other routine updates, the landscape of mobile application development became more tricky and tough demanding sophisticated use of technology, unique user experience and at the same time, informative and engaging. Leveraging break-through mobile technologies, the professional and technically strong team at Castle Rock Research efficiently design, develop and deliver world class mobile solutions for the most prolific mobile platforms including Apple iOS, Android and Windows.



The mobile application development eco system is thriving as most business houses have added a responsive touch to their business. The responsive web designs done by the creative designers at Castle Rock Research enhance online visibility and boosts productivity. The agile and richly experienced team at Castle Rock Research is also in to mobile app development and focuses in delivering innovative and realistic apps by understanding the existing market landscape. The expert team of designers and developers, backed with latest mobile technologies and sound knowledge, has marked their space among other market competitor in the vast domain of iPad app development and iPhone app development.



The innovative creativity combined with domain knowledge is very clearly depicted in some of their already launched mobile applications in the domain of education like Solaro, Motuto, and Integrity. The company has successfully emerged as a leading iPhone App development company with an array of mobile applications and web solutions in diverse fields like business, education, social networking, entertainment and much more. The company has also established itself as a top Android App Development Company by rendering qualitative android mobile solutions to enterprises across the globe. With a clear vision of delivering high performance mobile apps with unparalleled levels of quality, Castle Rock Research harness the technical and domain specific professional expertise of its development team and is constantly and continually exploring new horizons of business growth.



About Castle Rock Research

Castle Rock Research is a global leader specializing in delivering bespoke mobile applications, for business as well as personal use, across a wide spectrum of smart phones and mobile platforms like Apple iOS, Android and Microsoft windows.



Contact:

Bangalore Office

Castle Rock Research Information Pvt. Ltd.

3rd Floor , No. 56/3 Vakil Square,

Near to Jayadeva Hospital,

Bannerghatta Main Road,

Bangalore - 560029.



Tel: +91 (80) 42414300

Email: contact@crri.co.in

Website: http://www.castlerockresearch.in